State-by-state breakdown of 73 hospital closures

About 60 million people — nearly 1 in 5 Americans — live in rural areas and depend on their local hospitals for care. More than 70 of those hospitals have ended all services since 2011, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

The number of rural hospital closures steadily increased over a four-year period, with a record-breaking 20 hospitals shutting down last year, according to the Sheps Center. Though rural hospitals continue to face many challenges, including low patient volume, heavy reliance on government payers and financial pressure tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, federal aid helped partially offset those challenges this year. Only two rural hospitals have ceased inpatient care so far this year, according to the Sheps Center.

Many of the hospitals that shut down over the past decade still provide some healthcare services, such as urgent care, primary care or long-term care. Listed below are the 73 rural hospitals that have completely closed since Jan. 1, 2011, as tracked by the Sheps Center.

Alabama

SouthWest Alabama Medical Center (Thomasville)

Randolph Medical Center (Roanoke)

Chilton Medical Center (Clanton)

Georgiana Medical Center

Arizona

Florence Community Healthcare

Cochise Regional Hospital (Douglas)



Arkansas

De Queen Medical Center

California

Adventist Health Feather River (Paradise)

Coalinga Regional Medical Center

Florida

Campbellton-Graceville Hospital

Regional General Hospital (Williston)

Shands Lake Shore Regional Medical Center (Lake City)

Georgia

Hart County Hospital (Harwell)

Charlton Memorial Hospital (Folkston)

Stewart-Webster Hospital (Richland)

Lower Oconee Community Hospital (Glenwood)

Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center (Cuthbert)

Kansas

Horton Community Hospital

Oswego Community Hospital

Sumner Community Hospital (Wellington)

Kentucky

Nicholas County Hospital (Carlisle)

Parkway Regional Hospital (Fulton)



Louisiana

Doctor's Hospital at Deer Creek (Leesville)

Minnesota

Albany Area Hospital

Mississippi

Patient's Choice Medical of Humphreys County (Belzoni)

Pioneer Community Hospital of Newton

Merit Health Natchez-Community Campus

Missouri

Sac-Osage Hospital (Osceola)

Parkland Health Center-Weber Road (Farmington)

Southeast Health Center of Reynolds County (Ellington)

Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center (Kennett)

I-70 Community Hospital (Sweet Springs)

Pinnacle Regional Hospital (Boonville)

Nevada

Nye Regional Medical Center (Tonopah)

North Carolina

Vidant Pungo Hospital (Belhaven)

Yadkin Valley Community Hospital (Yadkinville)

Sandhills Regional Medical Center (Hamlet)

Davie Medical Center-Mocksville

Oklahoma

Latimer County General Hospital (Wilburton)

Sayre Community Hospital

Pennsylvania

Saint Catherine Medical Center Fountain Springs (Ashland)

Ellwood City Medical Center

South Carolina

Bamberg County Memorial Hospital

Marlboro Park Hospital (Bennettsville)

Southern Palmetto Hospital (Barnwell)

Fairfield Memorial Hospital (Winnsboro)

Tennessee

Haywood Park Community Hospital (Brownsville)

United Regional Medical Center (Manchester)

Tennova Healthcare-McNairy Regional (Selmer)

Copper Basin Medical Center (Copperhill)

McKenzie Regional Hospital

Jamestown Regional Medical Center

Jellico Medical Center

Perry Community Hospital (Linden)

Cumberland River Hospital (Celina)

Decatur County General Hospital (Parsons)

Texas

Shelby Regional Medical Center

Renaissance Hospital Terrell

East Texas Medical Center-Clarksville

East Texas Medical Center-Gilmer

East Texas Medical Center-Trinity

Good Shepherd Medical Center (Linden)

Lake Whitney Medical Center (Whitney)

Hunt Regional Community Hospital of Commerce

Gulf Coast Medical Center (Wharton)

Nix Community General Hospital (Dilley)

Weimar Medical Center

Care Regional Medical Center (Aransas Pass)

Little River Healthcare Rockdale Hospital

Little River Healthcare Cameron Hospital

Central Hospital of Bowie

Virginia

Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick County (Stuart)

West Virginia

Williamson Memorial Hospital







