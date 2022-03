State-by-state breakdown of $12B in phase 4 relief funds

HHS, through the Health Resources & Services Administration, has distributed more than $11.7 billion in phase 4 of the Provider Relief Fund payments to more than 82,000 providers.

The agency announced March 22 it would disburse more than $413 million to more than 3,600 providers in its latest round of payments.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of the total amount given so far in phase 4 and the total number of providers that have received funds:

Alabama

Payments: $133.7 million

Providers: 1,077





Alaska

Payments: $29.8 million

Providers: 281





Arizona

Payments: $131.2 million

Providers: 1,203





Arkansas

Payments: $112.1 million

Providers: 741





California

Payments: $1.5 billion

Providers: 11,212





Colorado

Payments: $180.9 million

Providers: 1,436





Connecticut

Payments: 184.4 million

Providers: 1,083





Delaware

Payments: $27 million

Providers: 202





District of Columbia

Payments: $19.7 million

Providers: 165





Florida

Payments: $535.5 million

Providers 4,443





Georgia

Payments: $287.1 million

Providers: 2,169





Hawaii

Payments: $70.3

Providers: 462





Idaho

Payments: $42.1 million

Providers: 378





Illinois

Payments: $467 million

Providers: 3,231





Indiana

Payments: $206.4 million

Providers: 1,070





Iowa

Payments: $108.8 million

Providers: 898





Kansas

Payments: $123.2 million

Providers: 882





Kentucky

Payments: $184.8 million

Providers: 1,091





Louisiana

Payments: $187.8 million

Providers: 1,527





Maine

Payments: $98.6 million

Providers: 366





Maryland

Payments: $234.2 million

Providers: 1,992





Massachusetts

Payments: $263.8 million

Providers: 1,874





Michigan

Payments: $322.6 million

Providers: 2,519





Minnesota

Payments: $193.5 million

Providers: 1,551





Mississippi

Payments: $112.8 million

Providers: 778





Missouri

Payments: $222.4 million

Providers: 1,499





Montana

Payments: $32 million

Providers: 341





Nebraska

Payments: $74.4 million

Providers: 606





Nevada

Payments: $48.3 million

Providers: 687





New Hampshire

Payments: $59.6 million

Providers: 323





New Jersey

Payments: $336.7 million

Providers: 2,589





New Mexico

Payments: $38.9 million

Providers: 343





New York

Payments: $1.2 billion

Providers: 6,027





North Carolina

Payments: $236.7 million

Providers: 1,874





North Dakota

Payments: $17.5 million

Providers: 170





Ohio

Payments: $516.6 million

Providers: 3,067





Oklahoma

Payments: $135.9 million

Providers: 938





Oregon

Payments: $140.6 million

Providers: 1,014





Pennsylvania

Payments: $602 million

Providers: 3,181





Rhode Island

Payments: $57.2 million

Providers: 279





South Carolina

Payments: $116.7 million

Providers: 860





South Dakota

Payments: $44.1 million

Providers: 278





Tennessee

Payments: $399.2 million

Providers: 1,988





Texas

Payments: $849.6 million

Providers: 6,798





Utah

Payments: $60.8 million

Providers: 374





Vermont

Payments: $21.7 million

Providers: 169





Virginia

Payments: $200.2 million

Providers: 1,929





Washington

Payments: $283.4 million

Providers: 1,590





West Virginia

Payments: $73.5 million

Providers: 443





Wisconsin

Payments: $192.4 million

Providers: 1,254





Wyoming

Payments: $15.5 million

Providers: 148