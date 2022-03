HHS to disburse $413M in relief payments: Breakdown by state

HHS will distribute more than $413 million in provider relief fund payments to more than 3,600 providers in the U.S.

In total, almost $12 billion of phase 4 payments have been disbursed to more than 82,000 providers, according to a March 22 HHS news release. These funds are in addition to the American Rescue Plan rural payments of almost $7.5 billion to more than 44,000 providers.

Below is a breakdown by state of the $413 million distributed in this batch through the Health Resources & Services Administration:

Alabama

Payments: $2.6 million

Providers: 51





Alaska

Payments: $209,748

Providers: 6





Arizona

Payments: $5.5 million

Providers: 51





Arkansas

Payments: $3 million

Providers: 43





California

Payments: $51.1 million

Providers: 465



Colorado

Payments: $14 million

Providers: 82





Connecticut

Payments: $6.6 million

Providers: 49





Delaware

Payments: $1 million

Providers: 9





District of Columbia

Payments: $169,902

Providers: 7





Florida

Payments: $13.3 million

Providers: 190





Georgia

Payments: $7.8 million

Providers: 73





Hawaii

Payments: $1.2 million

Providers: 18





Idaho

Payments: $1.4 million

Providers:18





Illinois

Payments: $19.3 million

Providers: 139





Indiana

Payments: $6.4 million

Providers: 55





Iowa

Payments: $3.5 million

Providers: 35





Kansas

Payments: $3.7 million

Providers: 52





Kentucky

Payments: $3.3 million

Providers: 45





Louisiana

Payments: $6.7 million

Providers: 77





Maine

Payments: $755,643

Providers: 12





Maryland

Payments: $18.2 million

Providers: 88





Massachusetts

Payments: $5.8 million

Providers: 88





Michigan

Payments: $11.3 million

Providers: 79





Minnesota

Payments: $7.8 million

Providers: 56





Mississippi

Payments: $2.6 million

Providers: 26





Missouri

Payments: $9.4 million

Providers: 63





Montana

Payments: $322,503

Providers: 14





Nebraska

Payments: $2 million

Providers: 31





Nevada

Payments: $1.8 million

Providers: 33





New Hampshire

Payments: $3.2 million

Providers: 24





New Jersey

Payments: $16.6 million

Providers: 121





New Mexico

Payments: $1.4 million

Providers: 16





New York

Payments: $47.6 million

Providers: 345





North Carolina

Payments: $4.5 million

Providers: 70





North Dakota

Payments: $102,265

Providers: 6





Ohio

Payments: $12.1 million

Providers: 103





Oklahoma

Payments: $6.9 million

Providers: 44





Oregon

Payments: $5.7 million

Providers: 62





Pennsylvania

Payments: $19 million

Providers: 135





Rhode Island

Payments: $244,310

Providers: 3





South Carolina

Payments: $4.1 million

Providers: 40





South Dakota

Payments: $1.6 million

Providers: 14





Tennessee

Payments: $16 million

Providers: 69





Texas

Payments: $43.6 million

Providers: 385





Utah

Payments: $6.4 million

Providers: 27





Vermont

Payments: $119,949

Providers: 7





Virginia

Payments: $5.1 million

Providers: 73





Washington

Payments: $5.1 million

Providers: 68





West Virginia

Payments: $239,938

Providers: 10





Wisconsin

Payments: $2.1 million

Providers: 53





Wyoming

Payments: $710,022

Providers: 7