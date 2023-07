Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine's operating income for the nine months ending May 31 was 24 percent above the same period in 2022, according to a July 7 filing.

The $351.9 million figure was despite expenses increasing 8.5 percent over the corresponding period in 2021-22. Total revenue for the period was $5.8 billion.

The system has an "AA" rating with Fitch.