Spectrum Health launches patient loan program

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health will allow patients to pay for medical bills through a new loan program.

Spectrum said it wants to make care decisions easier for patients who are increasingly seeing their out-of-pocket healthcare costs rise as high-deductible health plans become more prevalent.

"We don't want patients to have to worry about how they're going to pay their bill when seeking care," Crystal Lang, manager of corporate billing for Spectrum Health, said in a news release. "We want them to focus on healing and getting better, which is why it was so important to provide workable solutions and options."

Through a partnership with Commerce Bank, the health system will offer financing to patients who have trouble paying their out-of-pocket balances. Spectrum said that, based on a patient's needs and outstanding balances, it can extend payment arrangements interest-free for up to 60 months.

More articles on healthcare finance:

9 hospitals return $166.5M in CARES Act payments

8 health systems with strong finances

Quorum exits bankruptcy, names new CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.