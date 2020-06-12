Signature Healthcare cuts 100 corporate jobs, cites pandemic

Signature Healthcare, a 110-facility nursing home chain in Louisville, Ky., will cut 100 jobs at its headquarters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Courier Journal.

The company blamed the job cuts on Kentucky's refusal to provide an increase in Medicaid funding to help offset costs to get personal protective equipment and increase staffing levels.

In Kentucky, the Medicaid program helps cover care costs for most of the state's nursing home residents.

"We have had to make some very tough decisions that are nothing short of heartbreaking for our company," CEO E. Joseph Steier III told the Journal. "The entire healthcare continuum has been disrupted in ways never experienced before, and the associated costs have been astronomical."

