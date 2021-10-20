Sarasota Memorial gets $10M donation from Target chair, wife

Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell and his wife, Martha Cornell, donated $10 million Oct. 20 to the Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare Foundation to create a new behavioral health facility.

The facility — which will cost $65 million — will be named the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion, according to a press release from the foundation.

The 95,000-square-foot building will have four inpatient units, a 16-bed geriatric unit, a 22-bed child and adolescent unit, a 24-bed adult unit and a 22-bed acute care unit. It will also have therapeutic spaces for outpatient treatment and counseling programs. The new building will replace Sarasota Memorial's current behavioral health hospital built in the 1970s.

"I have the privilege of leading a team of more than 350,000 people, and have seen firsthand the power of creating a culture that is built on care, prioritizes mental health and wellbeing, and provides resources, space and support for all families," Mr. Cornell said. "I've also recognized the importance of humanizing this topic – eliminating the stigma that discourages some from seeking the support they need, while increasing access to care that places people at the center."

Construction is expected to begin in 2022.