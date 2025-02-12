Sanford Health posts 5.2% operating margin in 2024

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health posted an operating income of $400.3 million (5.2% operating margin) in 2024, compared to an operating income of $402.2 million (5.6% margin) in 2023, according to its Feb. 11 financial report.

Six things to know:

1. Sanford Health reported total operating revenues of $7.7 billion for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, a 6.3% increase year over year.

2. The system reported total operating expenses of $7.3 billion in 2024, a 6.7% increase year over year. Salaries and benefits increased 7.7% to $3.8 billion. Supply costs increased 12.1% to $1.6 billion.

3. Sanford reported a net income of $395 million in 2024, down from a net income of $494.8 million in 2023.

4. The system had 154.3 days cash on hand as of Dec. 31, up from 146.3 on Dec. 31, 2023.

5. Long-term debt for the health system was $1.3 billion as of Dec. 31.

6. Sanford merged with Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System at the beginning of 2025. The merger created a 56-hospital system, 4,500 providers, around 56,000 employees, two fully integrated health plans, research institutions and specialty pharmacies. It is operating as Sanford Health.