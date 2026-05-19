14 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Fourteen hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Boston Children’s Hospital seeks vice president of revenue cycle operations.

2. Carewell Health, based in East Orange, N.J., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

3. Catholic Health System, based in Buffalo, N.Y., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

4. Frederick (Md.) Health seeks a vice president of revenue strategy and operations.

5. Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Medical Center seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

6. JPS Health Network, based in Fort Worth, Texas, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

7. IU Health, based in Indianapolis, seeks a vice president and chief revenue officer.

8. Pipeline Health, based in El Segundo, Calif. Seeks a system vice president of revenue cycle.

9. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a regional vice president of revenue cycle in Chicago.

10. RWJBarnabas Health, based in West Orange, N.J., seeks a vice president of revenue analytics.

11. Springfield (Ill.) Clinic seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

12. Sutter Health, based in Sacramento, Calif., seeks a vice president and chief revenue cycle officer.

13. Titus Regional Medical Center, based in Mount Pleasant, Texas, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

14. University of Miami Health System seeks an assistant vice president of revenue cycle systems.

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