Revco Solutions buys denials management company

Revco Solutions, a revenue cycle management firm in Columbus, Ohio, has acquired ARMC Financial Services for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition, announced March 8, adds ARMC's denials management expertise to Revco.

Greenberg Advisors initiated the transaction for Revco, a portfolio company of private equity firm Longshore Capital Partners.

ARMC is based in Oradell, N.J.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Pandemic hasn't stopped nonprofit New York hospitals from suing patients over unpaid bills

Sanford Health gets $300M gift

Tennessee hospital 6 weeks behind on paychecks, employees say

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.