Retiring Conifer CEO lauded as 'selfless leader' in wake of canceled company spinoff

Tenet Healthcare CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, took a moment during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call Feb. 9 to recognize retiring Conifer Health Solutions CEO Roger Davis as a "selfless leader" as the revenue cycle management company will remain a subsidiary of the Dallas-based health system.

Mr. Davis came to Conifer in 2020, planning to transition to become the CEO of an independent spinoff company, Dr. Sutaria said, according to a call transcript for Seeking Alpha.

"Roger has been a selfless leader acting upon the opportunities to improve Conifer's technology, point solutions, AR operations and global footprint with Conifer remaining a part of Tenet rather than advancing his own personal goals," Dr. Sutaria said. "For that we will always remember his leadership as a role model in the company."

Tenet announced in March 2022 that it would no longer pursue a Conifer spinoff. Among other factors, the decision was attributed to expectations that Conifer would provide revenue growth in 2022 and anticipated benefits from improved commercialization efforts, new sales talent and technology.

The health system said in January that Mr. Davis will retire at the end of the first quarter of 2023; a search for his successor is ongoing. Conifer saw revenue of $1.32 billion in 2022, up from $1.27 billion in 2021.