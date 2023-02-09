Conifer's revenues up in Q4, 2022

Conifer Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare that offers revenue cycle management services, saw net operating revenues of $326 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Tenet's financial report released Feb. 9.

That figure is up from $324 million over the same period last year, according to the report. Fourth-quarter 2022 net operating revenues from external clients increased 6.4 percent over the same period from 2021 because of contractual rate increases and new business expansion.

For the year, Conifer saw revenues of $1.32 billion, up from $1.27 billion in 2021, according to the report.

Conifer's fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $90 million, down from $94 million over the same period last year. The decline was attributed to increased operating expenses. For 2022, Confier's adjusted EBITDA was $365 million, up from $355 in 2021.