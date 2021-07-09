Renown to lay off 166 employees

Renown Health will lay off 166 employees and implement a hiring freeze to adjust to the changing healthcare environment, the Reno, Nev.-based system said July 8.

Most of the layoffs affect employees in management and administration. Employees affected will receive severance and full benefits, Renown said.

Renown said the layoffs come after a "comprehensive review" and will help it align the size of its workforce with current patient care volume.

In addition to the job cuts, Renown has placed a hiring freeze on 176 open positions "until further notice."

Renown said that it continues to recruit for clinical roles and those that support direct patient care.