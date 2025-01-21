RCM co. Knowtion Health names CFO

Revenue cycle management company Knowtion Health has named Erica Tingley as its new CFO.

Ms. Tingley most recently served as COO and CFO for data analytics platform Bluesight, according to a Jan. 21 Knowtion news release. She also previously served as a managing director for consulting firm Rock Creek Advisors.

In her new role, Ms. Tingley will focus on strengthening the revenue cycle company's financial strategy, enhancing operational efficiency and driving sustainable growth, according to the release.

Knowtion Health rebranded in June 2022. It was previously known as RSource Healthcare.