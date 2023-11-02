R1 RCM expands Microsoft partnership for AI

R1 RCM is expanding its partnership with Microsoft to accelerate the development and integration of generative AI in the company's revenue cycle management platform.

R1 will use Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and other Azure AI services to "rapidly introduce new product capabilities and drive greater productivity, improved customer and patient experiences, and faster time to value," according to a Nov. 2 R1 news release.

The company recently delivered its first large language model applications that are designed to increase the productivity of physician coding quality assurance, integrating tools from Azure AI Studio. The application was conceived and delivered in less than four months, according to the release.