Quorum Health to go nonprofit: CEO says it’s about ‘survival’

Quorum Health’s planned transition to a nonprofit organization is about positioning the company for long-term sustainability as rural hospitals face mounting financial and operational pressures, CEO Chris Harrison told Becker’s.

Mr. Harrison said the decision follows years of restructuring efforts at Quorum, a for-profit system based in Brentwood, Tenn., including bankruptcy restructuring, portfolio reductions and expansion into rural support services.

“All those decisions, and even this decision, are about survival and how to keep the company viable and keep the company going,” he said.

Quorum Health has signed a definitive agreement with nonprofit health system Healthside Partners to transition into a nonprofit organization spanning 11 hospitals across nine states. The transaction is expected to close in fall 2026, pending regulatory review and customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Mr. Harrison said Quorum’s geographic footprint and financial history played a major role in the decision.

“The Quorum structure is a very dispersed portfolio of hospitals — 11 hospitals across nine states,” he said. “We’re geographically dispersed and spread out, so we don’t really get economies of scale in our markets and operating as a for-profit has made it challenging to partner with larger operators in our markets.”

He said the nonprofit structure will allow Quorum to operate with less debt service and more free cash flow to be directed into hospital operations, capital projects and long-term investments across its markets.

“What this transaction does is give us an ability to operate under a much lower cost of debt and to emerge from the transaction with a much healthier balance sheet and credit rating,” Mr. Harrison said.

Quorum was formed in 2016 as a spinoff from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. In 2020, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as part of a restructuring plan to reduce roughly $500 million in debt. GoldenTree Asset Management later took control of the company through the restructuring process.

Since emerging from bankruptcy, Quorum has narrowed its hospital portfolio, downsizing from 21 hospitals in 2020 to 11 today, while expanding into rural support operations and transition services.

In 2025, the system launched a management services organization focused on IT and revenue cycle support for rural hospitals after acquiring transition service operations from now-defunct Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

Mr. Harrison said those moves were designed to strengthen Quorum’s balance sheet and rethink how rural operators can remain viable amid rising costs and reimbursement pressure.

“By doing that, you sometimes get stronger by getting smaller,” he said. “We improved our balance sheet, paid off some debt, improved our margins and improved our focus so we could concentrate on those assets.”

With the transition, Quorum plans to invest more than $300 million in capital projects through 2029, including infrastructure upgrades, outpatient facilities, freestanding emergency departments and technology modernization initiatives, according to Mr. Harrison and a May 21 news release.

He said the investments are particularly important for Quorum’s rural hospitals, approximately 75% of which serve as sole community providers or critical access hospitals.

“All those things just give us a new lease on life to operate,” Mr. Harrison said.

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