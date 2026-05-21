Quorum Health strikes deal to become nonprofit

Quorum Health, a for-profit system headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., has signed a definitive agreement with nonprofit health system Healthside Partners to transition Quorum into a nonprofit organization spanning 11 hospitals across nine states.

With the transition, Quorum plans to expand charity care programs, invest more than $300 million in capital projects through 2029 and maintain a workforce of more than 3,000 employees, including nearly 200 employed physicians and advanced practice providers, according to a May 21 news release.

Quorum said the transition would create opportunities for philanthropic support, tax-exempt funding and expanded partnerships, while allowing the organization to reinvest more deeply in its hospitals. Approximately 75% of Quorum’s hospitals serve as sole community providers or critical access hospitals, the system said. The transaction is expected to close in fall 2026, pending regulatory review and customary closing conditions.

“This transformation marks a new era for Quorum Health,” CEO Chris Harrison said in the release. “The reality is that our industry is constantly facing growing financial, operational and regulatory pressures. It is becoming increasingly challenging to deliver care and support a strong workforce without pursuing strategic solutions.”

Quorum was formed in 2016 as a spin-off from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. In 2020, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as part of a financial restructuring plan to reduce roughly $500 million in debt.

Since emerging from bankruptcy, the system has narrowed its portfolio and pursued growth initiatives focused on rural healthcare operations and support services. In 2025, Quorum launched a management services organization focused on IT and revenue cycle support for rural hospitals following its acquisition of transition service operations from Steward Health Care.

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