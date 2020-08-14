Providers get $85M under BCBS of North Carolina model

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina said five health systems and physicians in its risk-based payment model have generated $153 million in cost savings and quality improvement during the past year.

In January 2019, five health systems in North Carolina agreed to share risk under a new reimbursement model with BCBSNC. Under the model, called Blue Premier, payments to physicians and hospitals are tied to the value of services provided. Total payments to the health systems are based on their collective ability to manage cost of care and quality performance at their systems.

First-year results from the program show the five health systems participating in Blue Premier, as well as independent physician practices in ACOs, increased colorectal cancer screenings by 3,041 members and controlled blood pressure for 13,412 more members than in 2018.

As a result of the improvement, Blue Premier providers got $85 million in performance payments.

