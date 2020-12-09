Private equity pushes into healthcare: 9 latest deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors in this year.

Here are nine private equity deals announced since Nov. 1:

1. Sun Capital Partners signed a definitive agreement to acquire Miami Beach Medical Group, a provider of primary care, specialty care and ancillary services to Medicare Advantage plan members in South Florida.

2. Shore Capital Partners invested in Women's Health Group, an obstetrics and gynecology provider in the Denver area.

3. Clearlake Capital signed a definitive agreement to acquire the technology division of nThrive, an Alpharetta, Ga.-based healthcare revenue cycle management company.

4. H.I.G. Capital invested in Pinnacle GI partners, a management services organization for The Center for Digestive Health.

5. Kohlberg & Co. acquired a majority stake in PCI Pharma Services, a Philadelphia-based provider of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical supply chain solutions.

6. Silversmith Capital Partners invested in Market Access Transformation, a Short Hills, N.J.-based insights platform for life sciences companies.

7. Varsity Healthcare Partners invested in Partners First Cardiology, an Austin, Texas-based cardiology and cardiovascular practices management company.

8. Arsenal Capital Partners acquired Best Value Healthcare, a Lakeland, Fla.-based primary care platform focused on Medicare Advantage.

9. DW Healthcare Partners invested in CareXM, a Lehi, Utah-based provider of virtual care for post-acute and non-acute healthcare providers.

