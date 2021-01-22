Private equity pushes into healthcare: 8 latest deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors over the past year.

Here are eight private equity deals announced since Jan. 1:

1. Water Street Healthcare Partners invested in Southern Scripts, a Natchitoches, La.-based pharmacy benefit management company.

2. Frazier Healthcare acquired a 50 percent stake in CSafe Global, a Dayton, Ohio-based provider of cold chain shipping solutions to pharmaceutical and life sciences companies.

3. Partners Group acquired Careismatic Brands, a Chatsworth, Calif.-based medical apparel maker.

4. Solaris Health, a portfolio company of Lee Equity, partnered with Philadelphia-based MidLantic Urology.

5. Charlesbank Capital Partners invested in Healthcare Fraud Shield, a Chesterfield, Mo.-based provider of fraud, waste and abuse detection software for healthcare payers.

6. LightBay Capital invested in Femwell Group Health, a Miami-based management services organization for physicians in women's health, primary and pediatric care.

7. General Atlantic invested in CareMetx, a Bethesda, Md.-based hub services platform facilitating patient access to specialty medications.

8. Caring Brands International, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, acquired Interim HealthCare home health and hospice franchises in San Diego.

