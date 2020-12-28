Private equity pushes into healthcare: 7 latest deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors in this year.

Here are seven private equity deals announced since Dec. 1:

1. TA Associates invested in The Benecon Group, a Lititz, Pa.-based developer and manager of self-funded medical benefit programs.

2. Sun Capital Partners acquired Miami Beach Medical Group, a provider of primary care, specialty care and ancillary services to Medicare Advantage members in South Florida, according to PE Hub.

3. Nordic Capital and Astorg agreed to jointly acquire Cytel, a Waltham, Mass.-based based provider of statistical software and advanced analytics for clinical trial design and biometrics execution.

4. Symplr, a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group and SkyKnight Capital, acquired TractManager, a Dallas-based provider of contract lifecycle management software.

5. H.I.G. Capital invested in Pinnacle GI partners, a management services organization for The Center for Digestive Health.

6. Kohlberg & Co. acquired a majority stake in PCI Pharma Services, a Philadelphia-based provider of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical supply chain solutions.

7. Silversmith Capital Partners invested in Market Access Transformation, a Short Hills, N.J.-based insights platform for life sciences companies.

