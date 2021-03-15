Private equity pushes into healthcare: 6 recent deals
The healthcare sector is drawing interest from private equity investors this year, with six deals announced since March 2.
1. LLR Partners invested in Azalea Health, an Atlanta-based provider of cloud-based EHR and patient engagement software to health organizations.
2. PromptCare, a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, acquired NBN Infusions, a Cherry Hill, N.J.-based provider of home infusion and respiratory therapy services.
3. Beverly Capital acquired The Eye Health Group, a provider of eyecare services in New Jersey and New York.
4. Platinum Equity acquired NDC, a Nashville, Tenn.-based healthcare supply chain company.
5. Questa Capital invested in Claritas Rx, a San Francisco-based provider of data and analytics software for specialty and rare disease patients.
6. Hellman & Friedman agreed to buy Cordis, a maker of cardiovascular and endovascular devices, from Cardinal Health.
