Private equity pushes into healthcare: 6 recent deals

The healthcare sector is drawing interest from private equity investors this year, with six deals announced since March 2.

1. LLR Partners invested in Azalea Health, an Atlanta-based provider of cloud-based EHR and patient engagement software to health organizations.

2. PromptCare, a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, acquired NBN Infusions, a Cherry Hill, N.J.-based provider of home infusion and respiratory therapy services.

3. Beverly Capital acquired The Eye Health Group, a provider of eyecare services in New Jersey and New York.

4. Platinum Equity acquired NDC, a Nashville, Tenn.-based healthcare supply chain company.

5. Questa Capital invested in Claritas Rx, a San Francisco-based provider of data and analytics software for specialty and rare disease patients.

6. Hellman & Friedman agreed to buy Cordis, a maker of cardiovascular and endovascular devices, from Cardinal Health.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Billionaire unloads $42M of CHS shares

Major health systems report $1B+ annual profits

4 recent health system credit rating downgrades

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.