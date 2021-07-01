Pennsylvania hospital rebounds after St. Luke's takeover

Finances at Easton (Pa.) Hospital have improved since it joined St. Luke's University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa., last year.

St. Luke's acquired Easton Hospital on July 1, 2020. The hospital had been losing money for four years under previous owners. Since then, admissions at the hospital are up 23 percent, and emergency department visits are 30 percent higher than anticipated, St. Luke's said in a June 30 news release.

With finances stabilized at the facility, St. Luke's is looking toward growth, which includes a new behavioral health unit and an expanded ED.

"Easton is rapidly overcoming the challenges it had faced for many years and, since the acquisition, patients, physicians and staff express optimism about the future direction of the Easton Campus," Joseph Faccio, DO, Easton's medical staff president and director of emergency medicine, said in the news release.