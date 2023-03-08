PE firm supports Boston Children's

Colbeck Capital Management, a middle-market private credit manager, and cofounder Jason Colodne on March 8 shared their support for Boston Children's Hospital.

Three things to know:

1. Boston Children's, ranked the No. 1 pediatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report, focuses on advancing care through biomedical research, professional medical education and community programs.

2. The 404-bed hospital has achieved several milestones in its 150-plus year history, including the first successful remission of leukemia in 1947. It has a network of more than 40 clinical departments and 258 specialized programs.

3. Colbeck Capital Management also supports ongoing care initiatives provided by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, such as its newborn and infant chronic lung disease program.