Orlando Health posts 7.5% operating margin in fiscal 2024

Orlando (Fla.) Health posted an operating income of $537.6 million (7.5% operating margin) in fiscal 2024, compared to $491.3 million (8.1% margin) in fiscal 2023, according to its Nov. 25 financial report.

The system posted total revenue of $7.2 billion for the year ended Sept. 30, up from $6.1 billion over the same period last year. Net patient service revenue totaled $6.2 billion, up from $5.3 billion in 2023.

Orlando Health recorded total expenses of $6.6 billion in fiscal 2024, up from $5.6 billion in 2023. Salary and benefit costs totaled $3.5 billion, up from $2.9 billion last year. Supply costs totaled $1.5 billion, up from $1.2 billion last year.

The system reported a net income of $1.1 billion in fiscal 2024, up from $805.4 million in 2024.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Orlando Health recorded an operating income of $131.7 million (6.8% operating margin), down from $159.8 million (9.4% margin) over the same period last year. The system reported total revenue of $1.9 billion in the quarter, up from $1.7 billion over the same period last year. Total expenses reached $1.8 billion, up from $1.5 billion over the same period in 2023.