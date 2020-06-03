OIG boots 900+ people, entities from federal healthcare programs

The Office of Inspector General excluded more than 900 individuals and entities from federal healthcare programs and is predicting $1.5 billion in investigative recoveries related to fraud affecting programs within HHS, according to OIG's semiannual report to Congress.

The report considers the period from Oct. 1, 2019, through March 31 of this year. OIG issued 81 audit reports and 14 evaluation reports within that time. Audits identified $605.2 million in expected recoveries and $288.4 million in questionable costs. Potential savings of $911.3 million — that is, funds that could be saved if HHS implemented all of OIG's recommendations — were identified.

OIG said overall, its investigative work led to $1.5 billion in recoveries and 443 criminal actions in the six-month reporting period. Civil actions were taken against 370 individuals and entities. Nine hundred and three individuals and entities were excluded from federal healthcare programs due to the findings.

Read the full report here.

