OHSU Knight Cancer Institute lays off 59

Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University has laid off 59 Knight Cancer Institute employees across multiple research projects.

According to a statement shared with Becker’s, 30 employees were laid off from the Cancer Early Detection Advanced Research Center and 12 were let go from the Serial Measurements of Molecular and Architectural Responses to Therapy project. An additional 17 positions in other areas were eliminated due to a lack of independent research funding.

The layoffs come at a time of transition for the institute, which received $2 billion from Phil and Penny Knight in August to develop a new cancer care delivery model.

With the gift, OHSU established the Knight Cancer Group to govern the new model and manage the university’s cancer services. In January, the university appointed Joel Helmke — former COO of Philadelphia-based Fox Chase Cancer Center — as CEO of the Knight Cancer Group.

“The new funds from the $2 billion Knight gift are largely earmarked for new programs — rather than sustaining already-existing ones — and the institute must budget sustainably in a rough climate for research funding,” an OHSU spokesperson told Becker’s.

As of March 31, the number of competitive research grants awarded by the National Institutes of Health was down 54% from the number awarded during the same period in fiscal 2025.

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