NYSE to delist Quorum Health

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health's stock will no longer be listed and registered on the New York Stock Exchange effective May 4, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Quorum stock was suspended from trading April 7 after the company announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The same day, Quorum was notified that the NYSE was filing an application for the removal of the stock from listing and registration.

Quorum could have filed an appeal within 10 days of receiving the delisting determination. The company did not file an appeal, and its stock will be delisted May 4, according to the filing.



