NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest municipal health system in the country, was upgraded on the long-term credit rating of outstanding bonds, the system said in a filing Feb. 21.

The Fitch rating went from "A+" to "AA-."

NYC Health + Hospitals serves more than 1 million New Yorkers annually in more than 70 patient locations across the city, including 11 hospitals, and employs more than 43,000 people.