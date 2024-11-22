North Carolina grants AdventHealth approval to add beds

North Carolina has awarded AdventHealth a Certificate of Need to add 26 beds to a hospital the health system is building in Weaverville.

The approval brings the new hospital's bed count to 93, according to a Nov. 21 news release.

"We are thrilled to receive this approval, which allows us to better serve our community's healthcare needs," Brandon Nudd, president and CEO of AdventHealth's hospitals in Western North Carolina, said in the release. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional care and improving health outcomes for people living across our region."

The $109.2 million hospital is being built on more than 30 acres of land in Weaverville. Construction is slated for completion in October 2027, according to planning documents submitted to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Three health systems — Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth; Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health; and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare — had been vying to gain approval for the 26 additional acute care beds the state determined were needed in Buncombe County.

In a statement to Blue Public Ridge Radio, Novant Health said it was disappointed with the decision, noting it will continue exploring ways to expand healthcare services in the region.

"From responding to emergencies like Hurricane Helene to adding care locations such as our proposed imaging center and multi-specialty medical office building, Novant Health is dedicated to this community and will continue to explore opportunities to bring additional healthcare services and choice to the area," the health system said. "We will continue to listen to and partner with local physicians to meet the needs of the community, and look forward to applying for the additional beds outlined by the State Medical Facilities Plan in 2025."

HCA, which owns 815-bed Mission Hospital in Asheville, did not respond to the news outlet's request for comment in time for publication. On Nov. 19, Mission Health opened a standalone emergency department in Buncombe County to alleviate capacity issues at Mission Hospital, according to a Citizen Times report.