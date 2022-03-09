Nonprofit hospitals more likely to offer unprofitable services, study finds

Nonprofit hospitals offer more unprofitable services than for-profit hospitals, but less than governmental hospitals do, a March Health Affairs study found.

While nonprofit, for-profit and government hospitals are all more likely to offer services that are profitable, for-profit hospitals are especially likely to do so, according to the study. They are also more likely to discontinue services if they aren't turning a profit than nonprofit hospitals, which are in turn more likely to stop services that aren't making money than government hospitals.

Results of the study are similar to results from before the Affordable Care Act went into effect, when fewer patients were insured, the researchers said.

Researchers analyzed hospital characteristics and service data from 2004 to 2019, using American Hospital Association annual member surveys.

