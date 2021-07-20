Nonprofit hospital upgrades outpaced downgrades in Q2, Fitch says

Nonprofit U.S. hospitals saw more credit rating upgrades than downgrades in the second quarter of 2021, Fitch Ratings said July 20.

In particular, four nonprofit hospitals were upgraded and two were downgraded in the quarter, according to the credit rating agency.



Fitch said the upgrades are an encouraging sign for the sector, and most nonprofit hospitals remain well-positioned to absorb near-term credit implications. But the credit rating agency noted that the "new normal" will remain challenging and may disrupt income levels through the end of the year.