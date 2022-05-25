No Surprises Act prevented more than 2M unexpected bills, study says 

The No Surprises Act prevented more than 2 million unexpected medical bills to commercially insured patients in the first two months of 2022, according to a joint study released May 24 by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and America's Health Insurance Plans.

Most of the law's provisions went into effect at the beginning of 2022. More than 12 million potential surprise bills will be avoided this year if the trend continues, according to the study.

"The No Surprises Act ended the practice of surprise medical billing in most circumstances, providing relief for millions of patients who faced surprise medical bills they did not expect at prices they could not afford,” AHIP President and CEO Matt Eyles said in a May 24 news release. "Health insurance providers applaud the administration and Congress for taking this important step. But more work needs to be done to ensure a broken bone doesn’t break the bank."

Read the full study here.