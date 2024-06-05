New York hospital expects $3M revenue boost as CAH

Wyoming County Community Health System in Warsaw, N.Y., has transitioned to a critical access hospital, effective May 16.

The CMS designation — designed to keep rural hospitals on solid financial footing so that healthcare can remain local — is projected to result in an additional $3 million in revenue for WCCHS.

"Rural hospitals need to pursue every advantage and opportunity possible to secure local access to healthcare and ensure financial sustainability today and for generations to come," CEO David Kobis said in a news release. "We believe critical access hospital status will help WCCHS stabilize our finances and provide a pathway to long term viability in Wyoming County."

The CMS designation is awarded to rural hospitals that meet certain geographic and operating criteria. Hospitals must apply for the designation, be surveyed by the New York State Department of Health or Joint Commission, and be approved by CMS. Once the designation is attained, hospitals then receive higher payments for Medicare and Medicaid patients, which comprise more than 60% of the patients at WCCHS.

"The CAH designation ensures the essential services provided by WCCHS will be maintained and promotes the hospital's financial sustainability and its viability moving forward," Wyoming County Board of Supervisors Chair Rebecca Ryan said. "The hospital has been a foundation in Wyoming County for 113 years and with the CAH status, we are confident the hospital will remain so for many years to come."