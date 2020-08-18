New York AG suspends medical debt collection for 5th time

Due to financial hardships brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, New York's attorney general said Aug. 14 that her office will continue halting collections for past-due medical debt owed to the state.

This is the fifth time New York Attorney General Letitia James suspended collection of medical debt since the pandemic began. The order concerns medical debt that has been specifically referred to the Office of the Attorney General for collection, including debt owed to five state hospitals and five state veterans' homes.

The order extends through Sept. 4, after which Ms. James' office will reassess the needs of residents and possibly call for another extension.

