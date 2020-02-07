New federal surprise billing law proposed: 3 things to know

Lawmakers proposed another bipartisan bill to help patients avoid surprise medical bills Feb. 7.

Three things to know:



1. Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., and ranking member Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, drafted the proposal. The legislation is called the Consumer Protections Against Surprise Medical Bills Act of 2020.

2. The proposal differs from other bills in that it includes an independent, outside arbiter to set rates for out-of-network services. The arbiter still has to take into account region-specific mean rates when making the decision.

3. While many see surprise billing legislation as a rare area of bipartisan support among Republicans and Democrats, differences in approaches and lobbying efforts have slowed any deal-making, and will likely do the same with this legislation.



View the proposal here.



More articles on healthcare finance:

Pennsylvania hospital loses license

New York health system closes campus

Texas hospital abruptly closes, gives up license to 'restructure business'





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.