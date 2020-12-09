Nemours Children's gets record $5M gift

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health System received a $5 million gift, the largest in its history.

The gift from the Daily’s Foundation will support enhancement of facilities and fuel innovations at the health system.

In honor of the gift, the health system dedicated a building to the foundation. The building will be named the Daily’s Foundation Pavilion at Nemours Children’s Specialty Care, Jacksonville.

Daily’s is a private convenience store chain based in Jacksonville.

More articles on healthcare finance:

OIG oversight saved taxpayers $4B in 2020

Baylor Scott & White to lay off 102 employees, outsource jobs to India

Nonprofit Tennessee hospital rewarded overdue bill collection, rarely offered financial help, probe finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.