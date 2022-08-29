National Institutes of Health awards $9.7M for antifungal therapy research

The National Institutes of Health will provide $9.7 million to Arkansas Children's Research Institute in Rogers and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to find a more effective therapy for pediatric uncomplicated candidemia.

The study will take seven years and will focus on the effects of shorter-term treatment of uncomplicated candidemia, the most common invasive fungal disease in children.

"This study will build a foundation for improved guidelines that allow us to treat children more rapidly, reduce the medicine they need and get them back to thriving quickly," William Steinbach, MD, the study's co-principal investigator and pediatrician-in-chief at Arkansas Children's, said in an Aug. 29 news release. "The results also will inform future trials in adults and allow us to change guidelines for care of all patients with these diseases."

The study will be one of the first to research different durations of treatment for invasive fungal disease.