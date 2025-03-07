MyMichigan Health to close retail health clinics

Midland based-MyMichigan Health is closing its EZCare clinics, located inside Meijer stores, and redirecting patients to nearby MyMichigan urgent care, community care, or their primary care provider.

The last day for services at Bay City and West Branch locations is March 31, while the Sault Ste. Marie clinic has already closed.

"We invested in EZCare clinics at a time when the healthcare industry was exploring more retail-like options," Charity Blake, MSN, RN, director, MyMichigan Medical Group, said in a March 4 news release. "However, that model of care hasn't proven to be the most efficient or effective for today's needs."

MyMichigan said its urgent care and community care clinics are staffed and provide a broader range of services nearby the affected communities.

"Therefore, instead of continuing to duplicate services in those communities, we'll be offering opportunities for our EZCare providers and staff to transition to other MyMichigan locations and maximize capacity at those locations," Ms. Blake.