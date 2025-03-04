Mount Sinai CFO on thinking 'outside of the box' for partnerships

Five months into his new role as CFO of New York City-based Mount Sinai, Vincent Tammaro is eager to help the system continue its path to growth.

Prior to joining Mount Sinai, Mr. Tammaro spent more than two years as CFO of Columbus, Ohio-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, but the Bronx native is happy to be back in the Big Apple.

"Growing up in the city, you always heard about many of the great things going on at Mount Sinai, always known for its excellence in research and clinical care delivery models," Mr. Tammaro said during a Becker's CFO+Revenue Cycle Podcast episode.

Mr. Tammaro said one area in healthcare that he is following closely is the adoption of new technology tools, particularly in workforce.

The system has been investing in digital scribe technologies to combat healthcare worker burnout, reduce documentation and ensure more time is spent treating patients.

"There are a lot of cool AI scribe technologies out there that we've been piloting at Mount Sinai over the last three to six months," he said.

As healthcare turns more toward outpatient treatment, Mr. Tammaro said he's excited to continue executing on ambulatory strategy at Mount Sinai. In December 2024, Ania Wajnberg, MD, president of Mount Sinai at Home, told Becker's that the system also doubled its hospital-at-home program over the last year.

When it comes to collaborations and partnerships, Mr. Tammaro said it's important to think "outside of the box" to look at all opportunities in the New York City marketplace.

"As we think about costs continuing to go up, as we look at wage pressures, we continue to focus on productivity," he said. "[From] a governmental reimbursement standpoint, there aren't many increases coming. From the commercial space, the majority of the commercial business is self insured, and many of the large companies are looking to reduce their cost structures too. We're kind of being limited as far as the rate increases, there's only so much we can do on productivity, so the only other opportunity is growth, which will allow us to continue to drive an overall financial performance for the organization."