Moody's upgrades Baylor Scott & White Health's rating

Moody's upgraded Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health's rating to "Aa2" from "Aa3."

The upgrade reflects consistently strong financial performance, driven by "deep and disciplined leadership" and favorable demographic characteristics, Moody's said in a Feb. 11 report.

Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest nonprofit health system in Texas with $15.5 billion in revenue, a strong brand, and geographic and business line diversification, Moody's said. Population growth in commercially insured markets and expansion are expected to drive high revenue growth, averaging 10% over three years.

