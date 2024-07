Moody's upgraded Orlando (Fla.) Health's outlook from stable to positive.

The ratings agency said the revision reflects its view that Orlando Health will sustain very strong operating cash flow margins (in the 12%-14% range), according to a July 18 report.

Moody's also expects that the system's days of cash on hand will moderate but remain solid with elevated capital spending through fiscal year 2026 and improve thereafter.

The system has an A2 rating with Moody's.