Minnesota hospital to lay off 12 workers, cut hours of 30

City-owned Northfield (Minn.) Hospital & Clinics plans to cut staff as it grapples with a $1 million deficit, according to the Lonsdale News Review.

The hospital said it plans to reassign or reduce the hours of 30 employees and lay off a dozen workers.

"We learned that our structure has had the benefit of in-house roles that most organizations our size don’t have," Northfield Hospital & Clinics CEO Steve Underdahl told the publication. "We are reshaping and realigning senior leadership to align with best practices among healthcare organizations our size. These changes are based on roles, not on individuals."

Mr. Underdahl said the decision to reshape the hospital's workforce is necessary due to a decline in inpatient stays and a rise in supply costs and bad debt.

