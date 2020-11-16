Millennials more likely to see surprise medical bills, survey finds

Millennials, or those born between 1981 and 1996, are more likely than other generations to report a surprise medical bill, according to a survey from HealthCare Insider, a health plan comparison website.

The online survey included a sample size of 1,414 adults. Results were weighted and represent all U.S. adults, with a margin of error of 2.6 percent.

The survey found more than a third of millennial respondents said they received a surprise medical bill in the last year. That's compared to 27 percent of Generation X adults (those born between 1965 and 1979/80) and 24 percent of baby boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964).

Fifty-one percent of millennials who reported a surprise bill said it was more than $2,000, compared to 41 percent of Generation X and 33 percent of baby boomer respondents.

Millennials may also face a tougher time paying surprise medical bills, as 57 percent of respondents in that age group said they have $3,000 or less in their savings. Twenty-two percent reported that they had no savings.

