MercyOne-affiliated hospital retains consultants as debt coverage breached

Mercy Iowa City Hospital, one of 23 affiliated hospitals of Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne, has retained Insight Health Partners as consultants after breaching debt coverage agreements.

The 194-bed acute care hospital, whose system also includes 28 primary and specialty care clinics, said in a Feb. 28 filing that its income available for debt service is less than 110 percent of the maximum debt service requirement, prompting the agreement to hire consultants.

Mercy Iowa City employs 1,350 people and has a medical staff of 250 physicians.