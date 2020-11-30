Medicare to implement new ICD-10 codes for COVID-19

CMS has assigned Medicare Severity Diagnosis Related Groups to six new ICD-10 diagnosis codes for COVID-19, which will go into effect Jan. 1.

The codes, announced Nov. 25, are for COVID-19 screening, suspected exposure to COVID-19, personal history of COVID-19, pneumonia caused by COVID-19, multisystem inflammatory syndrome and other systemic involvement of connective tissue.



The agency also plans to implement 21 new ICD-10 procedure codes for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, according to the American Hospital Association.

