Medicare to implement new ICD-10 codes for COVID-19
CMS has assigned Medicare Severity Diagnosis Related Groups to six new ICD-10 diagnosis codes for COVID-19, which will go into effect Jan. 1.
The codes, announced Nov. 25, are for COVID-19 screening, suspected exposure to COVID-19, personal history of COVID-19, pneumonia caused by COVID-19, multisystem inflammatory syndrome and other systemic involvement of connective tissue.
The agency also plans to implement 21 new ICD-10 procedure codes for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, according to the American Hospital Association.
