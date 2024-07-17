Medical assets from 2 closed New York hospitals to be sold

Medical assets from two closed hospitals — St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare-St. Luke's Campus, both in Utica, N.Y. — are set to be auctioned by a medical equipment company.

The assets will be sold in an online auction that will take place July 24-25, starting at 10 a.m. Central time both days, according to a July 16 news release from Centurion Service Group.

The hospitals closed in October and consolidated services into Utica-based Wynn Hospital, part of Mohawk Valley Health Systems in Utica.

The assets include more than 75 patient beds, operating room lights and multiple instrumentation sets.