Longitude Health launches population health company

Longitude Health, a new innovation consortium featuring four major health systems, is launching a population health company in early 2025.

Craig Samitt, MD, has been named CEO of Longitude PHM, according to a Dec. 10 Longitude Health news release. Dr. Samitt will develop, lead and accelerate the effort to improve the performance of health systems engaging in population health, while bringing solutions to market that make care delivery more accessible and approachable.

Longitude PHM will focus on optimizing care delivery for Medicare Advantage, Medicare Shared Savings Program and other ACO beneficiaries, according to the release.

Dr. Samitt is the former president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and also previously served as executive vice president, chief clinical officer and president of Anthem’s Diversified Business Group.

"I have long envisioned a future where it’s achievable for health care to be high-quality, service-oriented and affordable all at once," Dr. Samitt said in the release. "Delivering on this promise will require stronger partnerships that unite the strengths of health systems, health plans and innovators. Longitude Health’s approach is exactly what is needed to enable the type of change that will deliver real progress in the transformation of our industry."

Renton, Wash.-based Providence, Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System are the founding members of Longitude Health, which launched in October. Longitude "aims to "tackle head-on the most impactful challenges and opportunities in the healthcare industry."