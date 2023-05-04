Lee Health reports lower operating income of almost $30M as expenses continue to bite

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health has reported operating income of $29.8 million in the six months ending March 31 on revenue of $1.4 billion.

Those figures compare with $68.7 million operating income on $1.3 billion in revenue in the same period ending March 31, 2022. Operating income for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022 was $189.7 million.

Overall expenses were up almost 11 percent in the 2023 period, with salaries, wages and benefits increasing by a very similar amount to total $808.5 million.

Lee Health operates four acute care hospitals and two specialty hospitals within a system containing more than 100 practice locations and employing over 14,000 people in Southwest Florida.