LeanTaaS introduces new CFO

Ana Sirbu was hired as the new CFO of LeanTaaS, a hospital operations software developer.

Ms. Sirbu will bring over 15 years of experience in finance, strategy and technology investing leadership roles to the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company, according to an Aug. 8 press release from LeanTaaS.

Ms. Sirbu has been named on Silicon Valley Business Journal's "40 Under 40" list and Innovate Finance's "Women in FinTech Powerlist." Lloyd Martin, the CFO at LeanTaaS since 2017, will transition to the newly created role of chief administrative and risk officer.

"LeanTaaS is the market leader in hospital operations software and provides its 180+ health system customers with the transformational solutions they need to successfully navigate challenges like inflation, staffing shortages, a burnout crisis, and increased patient demand," Ms. Sirbu said in the news release. "I'm looking forward to building upon the company's strong financial and operational foundation."